MLB

Tommy Lasorda released from hospital after undergoing pacemaker replacement

0:56 | MLB
MLB may have entered a Home Run Renaissance
Chris Chavez
2 hours ago

Hall of Fame Los Angeles Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda was released from the hospital and is at home resting comfortably after undergoing surgery on Thursday to replace the pacemaker in his heart, the team announced.

The Dodgers made the procedure public on Friday morning.

Lasorda, 89, had been hospitalized for several days earlier this month. Last fall, he spent 10 days in the hospital before making a return to watch the Dodgers in the playoffs.

Lasorda has been in the Dodgers organization for almost seven decades and helped deliver two World Series championships as a manager from 1976 to 1996.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters