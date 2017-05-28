Hall of Fame Los Angeles Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda was released from the hospital and is at home resting comfortably after undergoing surgery on Thursday to replace the pacemaker in his heart, the team announced.

The Dodgers made the procedure public on Friday morning.

Lasorda, 89, had been hospitalized for several days earlier this month. Last fall, he spent 10 days in the hospital before making a return to watch the Dodgers in the playoffs.

Lasorda has been in the Dodgers organization for almost seven decades and helped deliver two World Series championships as a manager from 1976 to 1996.