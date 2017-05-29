Oregon State and North Carolina met in the College World Series finals in consecutive years in 2006 and '07, with the Beavers beating the Tar Heels both times. After each missed the NCAA tournament last season, OSU and UNC are the top two seeds in the bracket this year, which was released on Monday. The Beavers are paired with the regional hosted by the Clemson Tigers, and the Tar Heels are matched up with the Houston Cougars. The other national seeds and their pairings are Florida (No. 3) and Wake Forest; LSU (No. 4) and Southern Mississippi; Texas Tech (No. 5) and Florida State; TCU (No. 6) and Arkansas; Louisville (No. 7) and Kentucky; and Stanford (No. 8) and Long Beach State. If seedings hold, No. 1 will play No. 8 in the Supers, No. 2 will play No. 7, No. 3 will play No. 6 and No. 4 will play No. 5.

Among the teams missing are Miami, which had been in a record 44 consecutive tournaments, defending national champion Coastal Carolina and South Carolina, which won back-to-back titles in 2010 and '11. The double-elimination regionals begin this Friday and the best-of-three Super Regionals will take place from June 9-12. The College World Series starts Saturday, June 17 in Omaha, Neb., and concludes with a best-of-three finals that starts on Monday, June 26. All games can be viewed on ESPN's networks.

Corvallis Regional

1. Oregon State (49-4)

4. Holy Cross (23-27)

2. Yale (32-15)

3. Nebraska (35-20)

Clemson Regional

1. Clemson (39-19)

4. UNCG (35-22)

2. Vanderbilt (33-22-1)

3. St. John’s (42-11)

*****

Stanford Regional

1. Stanford (40-14)

4. Sacramento State (32-27)

3 BYU (37-19)

2 CS-Fullerton (34-21)

Long Beach Regional

1. Long Beach State (37-17-1)

4. San Diego State (41-19)

3 UCLA (30-25)

2 Texas (37-22)

*****

Baton Rouge Regional

1. LSU (43-17)

4. Texas Southern 20-32

3. Rice (31-29)

2. SE Louisiana (36-20)

Hattiesburg Regional

1. Southern Miss (48-14)

4. UI-Chicago (39-15)

3. South Alabama (39-19)

2. Mississippi State (36-24)

*****

Lubbock Regional

1. Texas Tech (43-15)

4. Delaware (34-21)

3 Sam Houston State (40-20)

2 Arizona (37-19)

Tallahassee Regional

1. Florida State (39-20)

4. Tennessee Tech (40-19)

3. Auburn (35-24)

2. UCF (40-20)

*****

Chapel Hill Regional

1. North Carolina (47-12)

4. Davidson (32-24)

3. Michigan (42-15)

2. FGCU (42-18)

Houston Regional

1. Houston (40-19)

4. Iowa (38-20)

3. Texas A&M (36-21)

2. Baylor (34-21)

*****

Louisville Regional

1. Louisville (47-10)

4. Radford (27-30)

3. Xavier (32-25)

2. Oklahoma (34-22)

Lexington Regional

1. Kentucky (39-20)

4. Ohio (31-26)

3. NC State (34-23)

2. Indiana (33-22-2)

*****

Gainesville Regional

1. Florida (42-16)

4. Marist (32-21)

3. Bethune-Cookman (33-23)

2. South Florida (41-17)

Winston-Salem Regional

1. Wake Forest (39-18)

4 UMBC (23-23)

3. Maryland (37-21)

2. West Virginia (34-24)

*****

Fort Worth Regional

1. TCU (42-16)

4. Central Conn State (36-20)

3. Dallas Baptist (40-19)

2. Virginia (42-14)

Fayetteville Regional

1. Arkansas (42-17)

4. Oral Roberts (42-14)

3. Oklahoma State (30-25)

2. Missouri State (40-17)