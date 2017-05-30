MLB

Michael Morse on concussion list after collision with Jeff Samardzija in brawl

The San Francisco Giants have placed first baseman Michael Morse on the seven-day concussion list after his collision with starting pitcher Jeff Samardzija in the brawl against the Washington Nationals.

Utility player Kelby Tomlinson has been called up to take Morse's spot on the roster.

In the top of the eighth inning of Monday's game, Giants reliever Hunter Strickland threw at Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper and hit him in the hip. Harper charged the mound, threw his helmet and traded punches with Strickland. The incident resulted in a four-game suspension for Harper and a six-game suspension for Strickland. Each player was also fined.

Strickland threw at Harper in retaliation for two home runs that the Washington slugger hit off him in the 2014 playoffs. The Giants went on to win the World Series.

Morse and Samardzija collided trying to break up the fight.

Morse is hitting .206 with home run and three RBIs on the season. Samardzija, a former Notre Dame football player, is 1–6 on the season with a 4.72 ERA.

