Through the first two months of the Major League Baseball season, rumors are already starting to fly about deals that could be made before the trade deadline.

As teams scramble to get a foothold of their positions in their respective divisions, injuries have already derailed some teams potential at a postseason berth.

Here is the latest news and rumors from around the league.

Rumors and News

• Nationals are among teams interested in San Diego Padres reliever Brad Hand (San Diego Union-Tribune)

• Lucas Duda likely to leave the New York Mets in free agency. (FanRag Sports)

Injuries

• Los Angeles Angels transferred pitcher Tyler Skaggs from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list with rght oblique muscle strain.

• Los Angeles Angels placed outfielder Mike Trout on the 10-day disabled list with torn ligament in left thumb. Trout is expected to miss a few weeks with injury.

• Los Angeles Dodgers placed pitcher Alex Wood on the 10-day disabled list with left SC joint inflammation. Move is retroactive to May 27.

• Kansas City Royals placed pitcher Danny Duffy on the 10-day disabled list with an oblique strain. Duffy is expected to miss the next six to eight weeks.

• Boston Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia was diagnosed with a sprained left wrist after leaving Monday's game.