MLB

Four friends caught all four homers the Yankees hit against the Orioles

Dan Gartland
2 hours ago

The Orioles got blown out by the Yankees on Tuesday night but at least four O’s fans had a good time. 

Father-son duo Matt Holliday and Brett Gardner each smacked two homers in the game to carry New York to an 8–3 victory, and all four balls ended up in the hands of a group of friends. 

The Yankees hit 4 home runs on Tuesday; my friends and I caught all 4! from baseball
Follow Extra Mustard on Facebook

“Caught” is maybe stretching the truth a bit. If you watch this video you can see the guy in the orange and white hat catch Holliday’s first dinger and the guy in the black shirt glove Gardner’s second, but Gardner’s leadoff shot and Holliday’s second of the night landed in empty seats, so they didn’t exactly “catch” the balls. Another Reddit user went back through the game tape and found the guy on the far left coming up with Gardner’s first. The video doesn’t show the shaggy-haired guy retrieving Holliday’s second but timmywade94 explained that the ball rolled down out of frame

In case you couldn’t tell already, these guys are real pros. They even came prepared with decoy balls to throw back on the field. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters