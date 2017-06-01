MLB

Kansas City Royals (22-30)

They're not dead yet in either the division or wild card races—sitting 5 1/2 games back in each—but the Royals are in transition, with core players like outfielder Lorenzo Cain, first baseman Eric Hosmer and third baseman Mike Moustakas all pending free agents whom the team likely won't be able to re-sign long term (though the way they're playing…).

With lefty Danny Duffy out six to eight weeks due to an oblique strain, selling seems the more likely route. Fellow starter Ian Kennedy has an opt-out after this year, but his performance to date (5.12 ERA, 5.43 FIP) looks a lot more like his 2013 to '15 struggles (84 ERA+) than his resurgence from last season (117 ERA+), his first year in Kansas City. Shortstop Alcides Escobar (.186/.212/.236) is a change-of-scenery candidate, at best. On the other hand, lefty Jason Vargas (2.39 ERA, 3.22 FIP) has pitched his way into being a significant trade chip.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters