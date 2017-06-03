Report: Bryce Harper has interest in Cubs

Baseball analyst Peter Gammons made an appearance on Mull and Hanley's show on 670 the Score and got Chicago Cubs fans' hearts racing.

“I have people tell me that Bryce Harper really would prefer to play for the Cubs,” Gammons said.

“Somehow I don’t think it’s going to be affordable to have Bryce Harper and Kris Bryant on the same team," he added. "It’s a great idea, I’d love to see it because I respect them both so much, personally and professionally, but I don’t think it’s ever going to happen.”

Harper will not be a free agent until after the 2018 season. He recently inked a deal that will pay him $21.65 million next season and has the chance to earn more, if he earns MVP honors. It's been expected for a long time that when he does test free agent waters, he could be seeking a deal in the $400 million range. The New York Yankees and the Philadelphia Phillies are teams that could have the financial resources to make that happen.

Bryant is signed with Chicago through 2021 and when his negotiations come around, he'll possibly be demanding just as much money as Harper. Both players are Scott Boras clients.

• Steroids, Ken Caminiti and the inside story of the article that changed baseball forever

The Cubs currently have a crowded outfield and that could possibly still be the case in 2018. Jason Heyward may choose to not opt out of his $184 million contract. 2016 World Series MVP Ben Zobrist will be headed into the final year of his deal. Kyle Schwarber will be arbitration eligible.

Harper and Bryant on the same team would reunite the former Las Vegas high school All-Stars.