Through the first two months of the Major League Baseball season, rumors are already starting to fly about deals that could be made before the non-waiver trade deadline on July 31.

As teams scramble to get a foothold of their positions in their respective divisions, injuries have already derailed some teams potential at a postseason berth.

Here is the latest news and rumors from around the league.

Rumors and News

• The New Yankees are looking for a third baseman on the trade market. Current third baseman Chase Headley is hitting only .227 this season. (Boston Globe)

• The Miami Marlins are willing to listen to offers for Christian Yelich, Marcell Ozuna and J.T. Realmuto. (Fox Sports)

• Yankees trade infielder Ruben Tejada to Baltimore Orioles. Tejada is currently assigned to Triple-A Norfolk.

Injuries

• New York Yankees placed outfielder Jacoby Ellsbury on the 10-day disabled list with a concussion.

• Colorado Rockies placed pitcher Tyler Anderson on the 10-day disabled list with left knee inflammation. Move is retroactive to June 1.

• Washington Nationals outfielder Jayson Werth is listed as day-to-day with left foot soreness.

• Marlins pitcher Edinson Volquez’s next start is in jeopardy. Volquez injured his ankle in his last start in which he threw a no-hitter.

• Cincinnati Reds outfielder Billy Hamilton not expected to hit the disabled list. Hamilton is dealing with a left shoulder strain.

• Detroit Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander not expected to miss next start after leaving last start with right groin tightness.