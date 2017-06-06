Mike Schmidt doesn't think Phillies can build around Odubel Herrera

Boston Red Sox analyst Jerry Remy said that should be illegal for translators to go to the mound on visits and foreign pitchers should learn 'baseball language'.

In the top of the fourth inning, New York Yankees pitching coach Larry Rothschild made a trip to the mound to talk with starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka, who had given up back-to-back home runs in the inning. Rothschild was accompanied by Tanaka's translator.

Below is the exchange on the broadcast:

Remy: I don't think that should be legal.

Dave O'Brien: Seriously?

Remy: I really don't?

O'Brien: What is it you don't like about that?

Remy: Um...Learn baseball language. It's pretty simple. You break it down pretty easy between pitching coach and pitcher after a long period of time.

O'Brien: I would say that probably they're concerned about nuance being lost in some of these conversations.

Watch the broadcast clip below:

#RedSox analyst Jerry Remy would make it illegal for translators to go to the mound; thinks foreign pitchers should learn baseball language. pic.twitter.com/mbqeRLvGmO — Sports Funhouse (@SportsFunhouse) June 7, 2017

On Tuesday, Phillies announcer and former star Mike Schmidt said that the team could not build around Odubel Herrera due to his "language barrier." Schmidt issued an apology on Tuesday afternoon.