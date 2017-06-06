MLB

Oklahoma defeats Florida for Women’s College World Series title

Chris Chavez
an hour ago

The Oklahoma Sooners won a 17-inning marathon on Monday night and then took a 5–4 victory on Tuesday night for the Women’s College World Series title in the best-of-three series over Florida.

Shay Knighten provided the heroics for a second night. In Game 1, Knighten hit a go-ahead three run home run in the 17th inning. In Game 2, the sophomore clubbed a bases-loaded double in the fifth inning to put the Sooners up 5–3. Florida came within one run but Oklahoma preserved the lead for the victory.

This was the first meeting between the Gators and Sooners in the championship series despite both teams combining to win the past four national titles.

Oklahoma entered as a No. 10 seed but successfully defended its title.

