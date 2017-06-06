Your browser does not support iframes.

Cincinnati Reds second baseman Scooter Gennett is having himself quite the night against the St. Louis Cardinals at Great American Ball Park on Tuesday night.

Gennett singled on a fly ball to left field in the top of the first inning to score Billy Hamilton.

In the bottom of the third inning, Gennett belted a grand slam to right center field off of a 92 mile per hour sinker from Adam Wainwright. Zack Cozart, Joey Votto and Eugenio Suarez scored to put the Reds up 5–0.

This grand slam barely accounts for half of Scooter Gennett's RBIs tonight 😳 pic.twitter.com/RamUZmnahv — SI MLB (@si_mlb) June 7, 2017

Just an inning later Gennett homered to center field for a two-run shot off John Gant.

The Cardinals kept Gant in the game and Gennett took him yard again in the bottom of the sixth inning for a solo shot to left field.

4-for-4

3 HRs

8 RBIs



Have yourself a DAY, Scooter Gennett pic.twitter.com/Y4TTPt3IB0 — SI MLB (@si_mlb) June 7, 2017

In the bottom of the eighth inning, Gennett became the first Reds player to hit four home runs in a game by depositing a John Brebbia fastball into right center field.

Gennett is the 17th player in MLB history with a four-home run game. Josh Hamilton was the last player to accomplish the feat in 2012.

Gennett entered Tuesday nights game 1-for-his-last-20.