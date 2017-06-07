MLB rumors: Latest news, buzz, trades and more
Through the first two months of the Major League Baseball season, rumors are already starting to fly about deals that could be made before the non-waiver trade deadline on July 31.
As teams scramble to get a foothold of their positions in their respective divisions, injuries have already derailed some teams potential at a postseason berth.
Here is the latest news and rumors from around the league.
Rumors and News
• Texas Rangers traded pitcher Sam Dyson and cash to San Francisco Giants for player to be named later.
• Dodgers are targeting pitching upgrades before trading deadline. (MLB.com)
• Jake Peavy debates a midseason return to baseball. (Boston Globe)
• Seattle Mariners, shortstop Jean Segura agreed to a five-year extension worth $70 million. (MLB Network)
• The Washington Nationals are keeping a close eye on Royals closer Kelvin Herrera. Washington's bullpen has a 4.99 ERA, second worst in MLB (USA Today)
Injuries
• Toronto Blue Jays placed second baseman Devon Travis on the 10-day disabled list with right knee bone bruise.
• Atlanta Braves placed pitcher Bartolo Colon on the 10-day disabled list with left oblique strain.
• Miami Marlins placed first baseman Justin Bour on the 10-day disabled list with left ankle contusion. Move is retroactive to June 5.
• San Francisco Giants transferred pitcher Madison Bumgarner from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list with bruised ribs and sprained left shoulder.
• San Diego Padres placed pitcher Jarred Cosart on the 10-day disabled list with foot contusion.
• Texas Rangers placed first baseman Mike Napoli on the 10-day disabled list with lower back strain. Move is retroactive to June 4.
• Arizona Diamondbacks placed outfielder Yasmany Tomas on the 10-day disabled list with right groin tendinitis. Move is retroactive to June 3.
• Cleveland Indians placed pitcher Danny Salazar on the 10-day disabled list with right shoulder soreness. Move is retroactive to June 4.