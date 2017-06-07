Through the first two months of the Major League Baseball season, rumors are already starting to fly about deals that could be made before the non-waiver trade deadline on July 31.

As teams scramble to get a foothold of their positions in their respective divisions, injuries have already derailed some teams potential at a postseason berth.

Here is the latest news and rumors from around the league.

Rumors and News

• Texas Rangers traded pitcher Sam Dyson and cash to San Francisco Giants for player to be named later.

• Dodgers are targeting pitching upgrades before trading deadline. (MLB.com)

• Jake Peavy debates a midseason return to baseball. (Boston Globe)

• Seattle Mariners, shortstop Jean Segura agreed to a five-year extension worth $70 million. (MLB Network)

• The Washington Nationals are keeping a close eye on Royals closer Kelvin Herrera. Washington's bullpen has a 4.99 ERA, second worst in MLB (USA Today)

Injuries

• Toronto Blue Jays placed second baseman Devon Travis on the 10-day disabled list with right knee bone bruise.

• Atlanta Braves placed pitcher Bartolo Colon on the 10-day disabled list with left oblique strain.

• Miami Marlins placed first baseman Justin Bour on the 10-day disabled list with left ankle contusion. Move is retroactive to June 5.

• San Francisco Giants transferred pitcher Madison Bumgarner from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list with bruised ribs and sprained left shoulder.

• San Diego Padres placed pitcher Jarred Cosart on the 10-day disabled list with foot contusion.

• Texas Rangers placed first baseman Mike Napoli on the 10-day disabled list with lower back strain. Move is retroactive to June 4.

• Arizona Diamondbacks placed outfielder Yasmany Tomas on the 10-day disabled list with right groin tendinitis. Move is retroactive to June 3.

• Cleveland Indians placed pitcher Danny Salazar on the 10-day disabled list with right shoulder soreness. Move is retroactive to June 4.