MLB

Oregon State's Luke Heimlich takes leave of absence after sex crime surfaces

0:43 | MLB
Report: Oregon State pitcher charged with child molestation in 2012
icon
Scooby Axson
43 minutes ago

Oregon State pitcher Luke Heimlich asked to be excused from playing in the team’s Super Regional matchup, a day after a disturbing report about a crime he committed as a teenager surfaced.

Heimlich is the top pitcher for the No. 1 ranked Beavers. Heimlich’s criminal history was first reported by The Oregonian on Thursday after it surfaced that in 2012, Heimlich pleaded guilty to one count of molestation of a 6-year-old girl when he was 15.

Heimlich said in a statement released by his attorney that he did not want to be a distraction to the team.

"I understand that many people now see me differently, but I hope that I can eventually be judged for the person I am today," Heimlich said. "I'm so proud of our team's accomplishment and don't want to be a distraction. Therefore, I've respectfully requested to be excused from playing at this time."

It is not known if Heimlich will be available to pitch for the rest of the Super Regionals.

The newspaper reported that Heimlich was cited in April after missing an annual update, which put his case in state court records for the first time and led to The Oregonian’s discovery of his past during a background check.

Oregon State redshirt junior Jake Thompson will take Heimlich's place in the rotation during the series against Vanderbilt. The best-of-three series is for a berth in the College World Series.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters