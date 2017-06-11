MLB may have entered a Home Run Renaissance

Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer recorded his 2,000th career strikeout in the fourth inning of Sunday afternoon's game against the Texas Rangers at Nationals Park.

Scherzer reached the milestone in just his 1,784th career inning pitched. Only Pedro Martinez and Randy Johnson hit the mark in fewer innings.

The Elias Sports Bureau notes that Scherzer tied Nolan Ryan for the third-fewest games needed to reach 2,000 strikeouts. Sunday was his 287th career game.

Nolan Ryan remains the all-time strikeouts leader with 5,714 career strikeouts.