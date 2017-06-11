MLB

Watch: Max Scherzer records 2,000th career strikeout

0:56 | MLB
MLB may have entered a Home Run Renaissance
Chris Chavez
an hour ago

Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer recorded his 2,000th career strikeout in the fourth inning of Sunday afternoon's game against the Texas Rangers at Nationals Park.

Scherzer reached the milestone in just his 1,784th career inning pitched. Only Pedro Martinez and Randy Johnson hit the mark in fewer innings.

Need more evidence a pitch clock is necessary? Look at these numbers

The Elias Sports Bureau notes that Scherzer tied Nolan Ryan for the third-fewest games needed to reach 2,000 strikeouts. Sunday was his 287th career game.

Watch the strikeout below:

Nolan Ryan remains the all-time strikeouts leader with 5,714 career strikeouts.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters