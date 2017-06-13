Cubs selling Wrigley Field ivy leaves from 2016 season for $200

These are the five best contracts in baseball

The Chicago Cubs are selling leaves from Wrigley Field's ivy-covered outfield walls from the 2016 season for $200 plus $15 for shipping, according to ESPN's Darren Rovell.

The Cubs plan on selling 2,016 leaves to commemorate the 2016 season in which the team ended its 108-year World Series drought. A fan can order up to 10 leaves, according to Rovell.

The Ivy has been on Wrigley Field's wall since it was installed in 1937 at the request of owner Philip K. Wrigley. In 2013, a number of people were arrested for breaking into the stadium trying to steal the ivy.