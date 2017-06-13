MLB

Cubs selling Wrigley Field ivy leaves from 2016 season for $200

1:28 | MLB
These are the five best contracts in baseball
Chris Chavez
an hour ago

The Chicago Cubs are selling leaves from Wrigley Field's ivy-covered outfield walls from the 2016 season for $200 plus $15 for shipping, according to ESPN's Darren Rovell.

The Cubs plan on selling 2,016 leaves to commemorate the 2016 season in which the team ended its 108-year World Series drought. A fan can order up to 10 leaves, according to Rovell.

The Ivy has been on Wrigley Field's wall since it was installed in 1937 at the request of owner Philip K. Wrigley. In 2013, a number of people were arrested for breaking into the stadium trying to steal the ivy.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters