Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig hit his 10th home run of the season in the top of the second inning on Tuesday evening off Cleveland Indians starter Trevor Bauer.

After rounding the bases, it appears that Puig flipped off the Cleveland fans near the Dodgers dugout.

Yasiel Puig cranks a deep fly ball over the wall in right-center field for his 10th home run of the season, scoring Chris Taylor!!! pic.twitter.com/L2L7uZcuBo — TheRenderMLB (@TheRenderMLB) June 13, 2017

Did Yasiel Puig really flip somebody off after his homer in Cleveland? pic.twitter.com/twa02owlus — Ryan Walton (@RyanWaltonSBN) June 13, 2017

Puig is hitting .238 with 33 RBIs on the season.