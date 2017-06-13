MLB

Watch: Dodgers' Yasiel Puig flips middle fingers to Indians fans after home run

Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig hit his 10th home run of the season in the top of the second inning on Tuesday evening off Cleveland Indians starter Trevor Bauer.

After rounding the bases, it appears that Puig flipped off the Cleveland fans near the Dodgers dugout.

Puig is hitting .238 with 33 RBIs on the season.

