There were 1,215 players selected in this year's MLB Draft, from prep school star Royce Lewis at No. 1 to the Twins to the last man off the board, a Lipscomb University righthander named Jeffrey Passantino who's now a member of the defending champion Cubs. Some of those 1,000-plus players will be future All-Stars, MVPs or World Series heroes; most will never step foot on a major league diamond. But no matter where they were picked, a select few can already call themselves part of a truly special group: the best names in the draft.

Taking a cue from our National Signing Day list of the best names to join college football's top programs, we've collected the funniest and strangest monikers called in by MLB scouting departments over the last three days and grouped them thematically. Reminder: All the names you're about to read are 100% real. No Bradens, Braedens, Braydens, Braydyns, Braedyns or Braeydns were hurt in the making of these lists.

Supermarket Sweep Division

Cade Lemons, RHP, Brewers

Jonathan Lecroix, OF, Astros

Zach Pop, RHP, Dodgers

Frankie Tostado, OF, Giants

Deadball Era Division

Packy Naughton, LHP, Reds

Hagen Owenby, C, Braves

Rollie Lacy, RHP, Cubs

Dillon Persinger, 2B, Indians

Asa Lacy, LHP, Indians

MacLeod Lozer, RHP, Mets

Aptonym Division

Cannon Chadwick, RHP, Mets

Janson Junk, RHP, Yankees

Miller Hogan, RHP, Brewers

Must See TV Division

Kramer Robertson, SS, Cardinals

Chandler Newman, RHP, Padres

Mid-2000s Game Show Division

Cash Case, SS, Reds

Star Wars: Episode IX Character Division

Bligh Madris, OF, Pirates

Obie Ricumstrict, SS, Rangers

Daulton Varsho, Brewers, C

Maverik Buffo, RHP, Blue Jays

Main Stage at Ozzfest Division

Logan Warmoth, SS, Blue Jays

Hunter Wolfe, SS, Pirates

Brock Deatherage, OF, Pirates

Best Witness Protection Program Choices Division

Phoenix Sanders, RHP, Rays

Jose Caballero, SS, Diamondbacks

Trevor Casanova, C, Mariners

Antoine Mistico, OF, Tigers

Ernie De La Trinidad, OF, Diamondbacks

Kevin Santa, SS, Mariners

Preston Grand Pre, SS, Dodgers

Franklin Van Gurp, RHP, Dodgers

Bernabe Camargo, SS, Angels

A.J. Bumpass, OF, Reds

Bennett Sousa, LHP, Nationals

Edmond Americaan, OF, Rangers

Boyd Vander Kooi, RHP, Diamondbacks

Blaxploitation Star Division

Canaan Smith, OF, Yankees

Dante Mendoza, RHP, Indians

Tate Blackman, 2B, White Sox

Bodice Rippers Division

Evan Steele, LHP, Royals

Jacob Heatherly, LHP, Reds

Colton Hathcock, RHP, Rockies

Montana Parsons, RHP, Marlins

Mason House, OF, Padres

Landon Gray, C, Phillies

Baron Radcliff, OF, Braves

19th Century Southern Senators Division

Pearson McMahan, RHP, Rockies

Landon Leach, RHP, Twins

Griffin Canning, RHP, Angels

Bowden Francis, RHP, Brewers

Lincoln Henzman, RHP, White Sox

Brigham Hill, RHP, Nationals

Jackson Tetreault, RHP, Nationals

Alternative Spellings Division

Kade McClure, RHP, White Sox

Ryley Widell, LHP, Twins

Kobie Russell, C, Blue Jays

Kutter Crawford, RHP, Red Sox

Ledgend Smith, LHP, Brewers

Korry Howell, SS, Royals

Kodi Whitley, RHP, Cardinals

Kaylor Chafin, LHP, Mets

Not Quite Major Leaguers Division

Trey Turner, RHP, Nationals

Addison Russ, RHP, Phillies

Jake Taylor, C, Braves