MLB

Mets get bad news on Matt Harvey, Neil Walker and Noah Syndergaard

1:28 | MLB
These are the five best contracts in baseball
Dan Gartland
an hour ago

The injury-ravaged Mets can’t catch a break. 

Neil Walker and Matt Harvey have been placed on the disabled list, the team announced Thursday, and are expected to miss “several weeks,” general manager Sandy Alderson told reporters. Noah Syndergaard, out indefinitely since April 30 with a strained lat, is still four weeks away from being able to throw, meaning he is unlikely to return until August, Alderson added. 

Walker has a partial hamstring tear and Harvey’s issue is a “stress injury” to his right shoulder blade. The Mets called up middle infielder Gavin Cecchini from Triple A to take Walker’s spot on the roster but have yet to announce a corresponding move to replace Harvey. 

The Mets are not immediately calling up top prospect Amed Rosario, a consensus top-10 prospect in all of baseball. Alderson explained Thursday that the team plans not to promote Rosario until it can be assured he will not be sent back down. 

With Walker joining middle infield partner Asdrubal Cabrera on the DL, the Mets’ current plan is to play Jose Reyes at shortstop at T.J. Rivera at second. Wilmer Flores will play third base. 

