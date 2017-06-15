MLB

Report: MLB to ease uniform policies for one weekend

Major League Baseball is set to hold its first Players Weekend in August, in which the league will relax its uniform policies and allow players to put nicknames on the back of jerseys, reports Yahoo! Sports.

The event is scheduled for the weekend of Aug. 25–27, and was approved and negotiated between the MLB and the players union.

According to a memo obtained by Yahoo! Sports, players can wear jerseys with one nickname on the back, but the nickname cannot be “inappropriate or offensive”

Other items including spikes, batting gloves, wristbands, compression sleeves and catcher’s masks will have minimal color restrictions. White gloves, wristbands and sleeves will not be allowed.

Each jersey will have a patch and allow the player to personalize it by “writing the name of an individual or organization that was instrumental to his development,” the memo said.

MLB will sell the jerseys and donate the proceeds to the Youth Development Foundation.

The memo did not set rules for bats, but it was discussed.

The NBA experimented with nicknames on jerseys during the 2013-14 season and the Miami Heat and Brooklyn Nets played a game in January 2014 featuring jerseys with nicknames on the back.

