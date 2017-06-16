MLB

Tigers place Victor Martinez on disabled list after irregular heartbeat

Jeremy Woo
an hour ago

The Tigers placed Victor Martinez on the 10-day disabled list after he was hospitalized on Thursday and diagnosed with an irregular heartbeat, The Detroit News reports.

Martinez, 38, remained in the hospital Friday awaiting further tests. The Tigers expect further information on Saturday.

Martinez had two hits during Thursday’s game, but left after experiencing dizziness in the seventh inning.

“I talked to him,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “It’s scary. It’s not something at his age (38) you would generally consider an issue or something to worry about. But that said, he was making it through. There is a little bit of an unknown factor to it, which causes more anxiety than anything else.”

