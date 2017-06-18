MLB

Watch: Rockies' Nolan Arenado hits walk-off home run to complete cycle

What a day for Nolan Arenado.

The Rockies third baseman hit for the cycle in a 7–5 win over the Giants, capping it off with a three-run, walk-off home run.

After Jake McGee blew a save opportunity in the top of the ninth by surrendering three runs (two earned) to San Francisco, Colorado entered the bottom of the ninth down 5–3 and facing Giants closer Mark Melancon. After a D.J. LeMahieu RBI single cut the deficit to one, Arenado's three-run blast won the game.

Arenado had previously tripled in the first inning, singled in the fourth and hit an RBI double in the sixth. For the day, he went 4-for-5 with 4 RBIs, bringing his average on the season to .299 and his slugging percentage to .573. He has 15 home runs and 55 RBIs in 2017.

It was the first-place Rockies' fifth straight win and they completed a four-game sweep of the last-place Giants.

