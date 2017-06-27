Two men at the College World Series—both parents of LSU team members—came to the rescue when an elderly Florida fan fell unconscious and was unresponsive in the stands, The Baton Rouge Advocate reports.

Dr. Jerry Poché, father of Tigers starter Jared Poché, and Jimmy Roy, father of strength coach Travis Roy, performed CPR to revive the man during the sixth inning of Game 1 of the CWS finals. The man, who was reportedly in stable condition once paramedics arrived, was taken to a local hospital in Omaha, Neb.

"He was basically dead," Jerry Poché told The Times-Picayune. "The family was holding him up, but he wasn't breathing and didn't have a pulse. We got him on the ground and started doing CPR and stuff and it looked like we saved him."

Poché told the newspaper he has been a family doctor for 25 years, while Jimmy Roy is a 30-year firefighter. They estimated it took about five to seven minutes for paramedics to arrive on the scene.

"I was doing chest compressions and Jimmy started giving him mouth to mouth," Poché said. "We were very fortunate. Looked like when the paramedics came and hooked him all up, he was stable. They sent him to the emergency room and they said he's still stable so that's a good thing."

The man, who was estimated to be in his 80s, was not identified.

The Gators took the opening game Monday night 4-3. They are a win away from their first CWS championship in program history.