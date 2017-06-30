MLB

Report: The Cubs wanted Donald Trump to say "You're fired" to Miguel Montero

0:40 | MLB
Cubs designate Miguel Montero for assignment after catcher calls out Jake Arrieta
Jon Tayler
an hour ago

Wednesday was not a very good day for former Cubs backup catcher Miguel Montero, whose shots at starter Jake Arrieta over a stolen base debacle against the Nationals in Washington, D.C. the night prior earned him a stern rebuke from his teammates and got him booted off the team. "This was an example of someone being a bad teammate publicly, and that we’d be better off moving on and not standing for it, because we do hold our players to a higher standard than that," said team president Theo Epstein.

The same day Montero got his walking papers, some members of the Cubs were hobnobbing with President Donald Trump at the White House as part of an unofficial visit tied to their 2016 World Series championship. And while the trip was relatively uneventful—save for Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert randomly being there and reserve outfielder Albert Almora appearing to flip Trump off (something he denied)—venerable baseball scribe Peter Gammons says that some players and front office staff who were there apparently wanted to get silly, specifically by having Trump be the one to tell Montero, "You're fired," ala The Apprentice.

There's something mildly brain-melting about being reminded that the leader of the free world used to be a reality TV show host whose entire bit was dramatically firing people doing fake jobs. Regardless, the Cubs didn't go through with their proposed prank, thus sparing Montero the indignity of the literal President of the United States telling him he was no longer employed.

Let's also please note the irony of having Donald Trump fire someone for running his mouth and saying something he shouldn't have.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters