An incident involving David Price and Red Sox commentator and Hall of Famer Dennis Eckersley took place on the Red Sox’s plane, The Boston Globe reported.

The incident took place on Thursday night, and Price met with Red Sox manager John Farrell and president of operations Dave Dombrowski met before Friday’s game to discuss it. Farrell confirmed the events happened but did not elaborate other than it was “being handled internally.”

ESPN reported the conflict pertained to Eckersley’s comments on NESN’s postgame show. Price has had a bristly relationship with media members in the past. It’s unclear exactly what they argued about.

Eckersley has been filling in on Red Sox broadcasts with regular commentator Jerry Remy on leave receiving cancer treatment.