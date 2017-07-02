Major League Baseball announced the American League and National League rosters for the 88th annual MLB All-Star Game, which will be played on Tuesday, July 11 at Marlins Park in Miami.

Yankees rookie Aaron Judge is among the 32 players headlining the American League's roster. One final roster spot on each team remains open and will be determined by the Final Vote, which is done by fans online.

World Series managers Terry Francona (Indians) and Joe Maddon (Cubs) will pick the starting pitchers.

The All-Star Game no longer decides home field advantage in the World Series.

The Home Run Derby fields will be announced next week. Marlins star Giancarlo Stanton has already committed to the contest to defend his title. On ESPN's selection show, Judge said fans would find out “soon” whether or not he will participate.

The All-Star game rosters are below:

American League

STARTING LINEUP

Position Name Team Outfield Aaron Judge New York Yankees Outfield Mike Trout Los Angeles Angels Outfield George Springer Houston Astros Catcher Salvador Perez Kansas City Royals First Base Justin Smoak Toronto Blue Jays Second Base Jose Altuve Houston Astros Shortstop Carlos Correa Houston Astros Third Base Jose Ramirez Cleveland Indians Designated Hitter Corey Dickerson Tampa Bay Rays

LIST OF AL RESERVES:

Mookie Betts, outfielder, Boston Red Sox

Michael Brantley, outfielder, Cleveland Indians

Avisail Garcia, outfielder, Chicago White Sox

​Gary Sanchez, catcher, New York Yankees

Yonder Alonso, first baseman, Oakland Athletics

Jonathan Schoop, second baseman, Baltimore Orioles

Starlin Castro, second baseman, New York Yankees

Francisco Lindor, shortstop, Cleveland Indians

Miguel Sano, third baseman, Minnesota Twins

Nelson Cruz, designated hitter, Seattle Mariners

Chris Sale, starting pitcher, Boston Red Sox

Ervin Santana, starting pitcher, Minnesota Twins

Jason Vargas, starting pitcher, Kansas City Royals

Corey Kluber, starting pitcher, Cleveland Indians

​Andrew Miller, relief pitcher, Cleveland Indians

Craig Kimbrel, relief pitcher, Boston Red Sox

Dallas Keuchel, starting pitcher, Houston Astros

Luis Severino, starting pitcher, New York Yankees

Yu Darvish, starting pitcher, Texas Rangers

Michael Fulmer, starting pitcher, Detroit Tigers

Lance McCullers Jr., starting pitcher, Houston Astros

Dellin Betances, relief pitcher, New York Yankees

National League

STARTING LINEUP

Position Name Team Outfield Charlie Blackmon Colorado Rockies Outfield Bryce Harper Washington Nationals Outfield Marcell Ozuna Miami Marlins Catcher Buster Posey San Francisco Giants First Base Ryan Zimmerman Washington Nationals Second Base Daniel Murphy Washington Nationals Shortstop Zack Cozart Cincinnati Reds Third Base Nolan Arenado Colorado Rockies

LIST OF NL RESERVES:

Giancarlo Stanton, outfield, Miami Marlins

Michael Conforto, outfield, New York Mets

Ender Inciarte, outfield, Atlanta Braves

Yadier Molina, catcher, St. Louis Cardinals

Cody Bellinger, first baseman, Los Angeles Dodgers

Paul Goldschmidt, first baseman, Arizona Diamondbacks

Joey Votto, first baseman, Cincinnati Reds

Josh Harrison, second baseman, Pittsburgh Pirates

DJ LeMahieu, second baseman, Colorado Rockies

Corey Seager, shortstop, Los Angeles Dodgers

Jake Lamb, third baseman, Arizona Diamondbacks

Clayton Kershaw, starting pitcher, Los Angeles Dodgers

Max Scherzer, starting pitcher, Washington Nationals

Carlos Martinez, starting pitcher, St. Louis Cardinals

Robbie Ray, starting pitcher, Arizona Diamondbacks

Greg Holland, relief pitcher, Colorado Rockies

Kenley Jansen, relief pitcher, Los Angeles Dodgers

Zack Greinke, starting pitcher, Arizona Diamondbacks

Stephen Strasburg, starting pitcher, Washington Nationals

Wade Davis, relief pitcher, Chicago Cubs

Brad Hand, relief pitcher, San Diego Padres

Corey Knebel, relief pitcher, Milwaukee Brewers

Pat Neshek, relief pitcher, Philadelphia Phillies

Final Vote

American League final vote candidates:

Elvis Andrus, Texas Rangers

Xander Bogaerts, Boston Red Sox

Didi Gregorius, New York Yankees

Logan Morrison, Tampa Bay Rays

Mike Moustakas, Kansas City Royals

National League final vote candidates:

Justin Bour, Miami Marlins

Kris Bryant, Chicago Cubs

Anthony Rendon, Washington Nationals

Mark Reynolds, Colorado Rockies

Justin Turner, Los Angeles Dodgers