Aaron Judge, Bryce Harper, Cody Bellinger headline MLB All-Star Game rosters
Major League Baseball announced the American League and National League rosters for the 88th annual MLB All-Star Game, which will be played on Tuesday, July 11 at Marlins Park in Miami.
Yankees rookie Aaron Judge is among the 32 players headlining the American League's roster. One final roster spot on each team remains open and will be determined by the Final Vote, which is done by fans online.
World Series managers Terry Francona (Indians) and Joe Maddon (Cubs) will pick the starting pitchers.
The All-Star Game no longer decides home field advantage in the World Series.
The Home Run Derby fields will be announced next week. Marlins star Giancarlo Stanton has already committed to the contest to defend his title. On ESPN's selection show, Judge said fans would find out “soon” whether or not he will participate.
The All-Star game rosters are below:
American League
STARTING LINEUP
|
Position
|
Name
|
Team
|
Outfield
|
Aaron Judge
|
New York Yankees
|
Outfield
|
Mike Trout
|
Los Angeles Angels
|
Outfield
|
George Springer
|
Houston Astros
|
Catcher
|
Salvador Perez
|
Kansas City Royals
|
First Base
|
Justin Smoak
|
Toronto Blue Jays
|
Second Base
|
Jose Altuve
|
Houston Astros
|
Shortstop
|
Carlos Correa
|
Houston Astros
|
Third Base
|
Jose Ramirez
|
Cleveland Indians
|
Designated Hitter
|
Corey Dickerson
|
Tampa Bay Rays
LIST OF AL RESERVES:
Mookie Betts, outfielder, Boston Red Sox
Michael Brantley, outfielder, Cleveland Indians
Avisail Garcia, outfielder, Chicago White Sox
Gary Sanchez, catcher, New York Yankees
Yonder Alonso, first baseman, Oakland Athletics
Jonathan Schoop, second baseman, Baltimore Orioles
Starlin Castro, second baseman, New York Yankees
Francisco Lindor, shortstop, Cleveland Indians
Miguel Sano, third baseman, Minnesota Twins
Nelson Cruz, designated hitter, Seattle Mariners
Chris Sale, starting pitcher, Boston Red Sox
Ervin Santana, starting pitcher, Minnesota Twins
Jason Vargas, starting pitcher, Kansas City Royals
Corey Kluber, starting pitcher, Cleveland Indians
Andrew Miller, relief pitcher, Cleveland Indians
Craig Kimbrel, relief pitcher, Boston Red Sox
Dallas Keuchel, starting pitcher, Houston Astros
Luis Severino, starting pitcher, New York Yankees
Yu Darvish, starting pitcher, Texas Rangers
Michael Fulmer, starting pitcher, Detroit Tigers
Lance McCullers Jr., starting pitcher, Houston Astros
Dellin Betances, relief pitcher, New York Yankees
National League
STARTING LINEUP
|
Position
|
Name
|
Team
|
Outfield
|
Charlie Blackmon
|
Colorado Rockies
|
Outfield
|
Bryce Harper
|
Washington Nationals
|
Outfield
|
Marcell Ozuna
|
Miami Marlins
|
Catcher
|
Buster Posey
|
San Francisco Giants
|
First Base
|
Ryan Zimmerman
|
Washington Nationals
|
Second Base
|
Daniel Murphy
|
Washington Nationals
|
Shortstop
|
Zack Cozart
|
Cincinnati Reds
|
Third Base
|
Nolan Arenado
|
Colorado Rockies
LIST OF NL RESERVES:
Giancarlo Stanton, outfield, Miami Marlins
Michael Conforto, outfield, New York Mets
Ender Inciarte, outfield, Atlanta Braves
Yadier Molina, catcher, St. Louis Cardinals
Cody Bellinger, first baseman, Los Angeles Dodgers
Paul Goldschmidt, first baseman, Arizona Diamondbacks
Joey Votto, first baseman, Cincinnati Reds
Josh Harrison, second baseman, Pittsburgh Pirates
DJ LeMahieu, second baseman, Colorado Rockies
Corey Seager, shortstop, Los Angeles Dodgers
Jake Lamb, third baseman, Arizona Diamondbacks
Clayton Kershaw, starting pitcher, Los Angeles Dodgers
Max Scherzer, starting pitcher, Washington Nationals
Carlos Martinez, starting pitcher, St. Louis Cardinals
Robbie Ray, starting pitcher, Arizona Diamondbacks
Greg Holland, relief pitcher, Colorado Rockies
Kenley Jansen, relief pitcher, Los Angeles Dodgers
Zack Greinke, starting pitcher, Arizona Diamondbacks
Stephen Strasburg, starting pitcher, Washington Nationals
Wade Davis, relief pitcher, Chicago Cubs
Brad Hand, relief pitcher, San Diego Padres
Corey Knebel, relief pitcher, Milwaukee Brewers
Pat Neshek, relief pitcher, Philadelphia Phillies
Final Vote
American League final vote candidates:
Elvis Andrus, Texas Rangers
Xander Bogaerts, Boston Red Sox
Didi Gregorius, New York Yankees
Logan Morrison, Tampa Bay Rays
Mike Moustakas, Kansas City Royals
National League final vote candidates:
Justin Bour, Miami Marlins
Kris Bryant, Chicago Cubs
Anthony Rendon, Washington Nationals
Mark Reynolds, Colorado Rockies
Justin Turner, Los Angeles Dodgers