Come chat with the SI MLB staff on the Fourth of July!

Gabriel Baumgaertner [1:30 p.m.]: Greetings, fellow Americans. We're the SI staff, most of us directly affiliated with the MLB team, others on the social media and Extra Mustard desks. We're working today, which is great because there's baseball on! Hopefully you're eating, day drinking and avoiding your in-laws. Or, like us, you may be in front of a computer while elsewhere, the hot dogs glisten and your uncle will soon hop off grilling duties to on play all-time quarterback during the family's impromptu touch football game.

The fireworks are hours away, so in the meantime, join us! Ask us questions about baseball if you like. Or the origins of the American Revolution. Or American literature. Or The Bachelorette? The point is it's a holiday, it's the summertime, and we're here to keep you company.

When you're not asking us questions, we'll treat you to trivia questions, fun tidbits and commentary on the afternoon games. The key is to tweet us whatever you want to talk about at @SI_MLB. We've already had one intrepid staffer argue to eat your hot dogs without any toppings. So we're off to a rollicking start already. Meanwhile, let's talk Mets-Nationals, Yankees-Blue Jays or whatever questions you have about baseball ... or anything else!

***

Jon Tayler [2:30 p.m.]: Some good news for Atlanta, which is somehow mildly in contention.

#Braves have already activated Freddie Freeman from the DL and he will start tonight against the Astros. — David O'Brien (@DOBrienAJC) July 4, 2017

Jon Tayler [2:25 p.m.]: Aaron Judge can definitely fix the subways, which he will do by carrying the trains to and from their stations by himself.

Gabriel Baumgaertner [2:24 p.m.]: American superstar Aaron Judge homers on Fourth of July. Start writing in votes for the NY governor race.

Jon Tayler [2:23 p.m.]: FINAL in D.C.: Nationals 11, Mets 4. Washington is now 9-3 against New York on the season, and the Mets are now 11 1/2 games back in the NL East. Start tossing some dirt on that coffin.

Gabriel Baumgaertner [2:14 p.m.]: Buxton will be great once he fixes that gigantic hole in his bat.

Jon Tayler [2:13 p.m.]: Underway in Minnesota between the Twins and Angels, where Byron Buxton starts the game by robbing Cameron Maybin of extra bases with a leaping grab at the wall in centerfield. That boy good.

Gabriel Baumgaertner [2:12 p.m.]: Professional hitter, that Daniel Murphy.

Jon Tayler [2:12 p.m.]: Daniel Murphy just drove in his 5,458th career run against the Mets.

Jon Tayler [2:09 p.m.]: Terry Collins just made a pitching change in the eighth inning of a 10-2 game. Sometimes, I get why Rob Manfred wants to burn it all down.

Jon Tayler [2:05 p.m.]: Meanwhile, here’s Jae-gyun Hwang robbing Ian Kinsler of a base hit with a nifty play at third base. He may end up being one of the few bright spots on this horrid Giants team.

Gabriel Baumgaertner [2:03 p.m]: Matt Stairs' homer off of Jonathan Broxton in the 2008 NLCS is the reason I stopped believing in Santa Claus or anything that resembles hope or happiness. That's why they're joking.

Mitch Goldich [2:02 p.m.]: Yeah but he's literally a professional hitting coach, so that makes sense.

Jon Tayler [2:02 p.m.]: I know he’s a big fan of Professional Hitter Matt Stairs.​

Mitch Goldich [2:02 p.m.]: Old man Gabriel said professional hitter. [drink]

Jon Tayler [2:02 p.m.]: I’m going to be so indescribably Mad Online when the Yankees pick up a starter for nothing at the trade deadline who goes on to post a sub-2.00 ERA over the rest of the season.

Gabriel Baumgaertner [2:01 p.m.]: Kendrys Morales, who just gave the Jays a 4–0 lead on the Yankees, is the kind of professional hitter who will unfairly be forgotten by the cruel passage of time after he retires.

Mitch Goldich [2:01 p.m.]: I'm still watching this Yankees game. Sabathia retired the first eight batters, then gave up 6 straight base runners and left the game. First game back too, brutal.​

Gabriel Baumgaertner [1:57 p.m.]: All hail the League Pass Twins!

Jon Tayler [1:57 p.m.]: I know the Twins are Gabe’s MLB.TV Team, but their non-Jose Berrios starting pitching makes any real postseason chance impossible. It’s really great to see Berrios start to put it together, though.

Gabriel Baumgaertner [1:56 p.m.]: One of the most intriguing teams in the league that stands virtually no chance at making the playoffs. Once they find relievers and fill holes in the lineup provided by players like Jorge Polanco, then you're looking at a great AL Central spoiler.​

Jon Tayler [1:52 p.m.]: The War of 1812 Rivalry Series, right there

Mitch Goldich [1:52 p.m]: Canadians with an early lead over the Yankees. Happy Fourth.​

Jon Tayler [1:51 p.m.]: Meanwhile, it’s 9–2 Nationals against the Mets, but Washington’s bullpen is now in the game, so this one ends 10–9 one way or the other.

Jon Tayler [1:46 p.m]: Watching Matt Cain degrade is the latest reminder that you should never love anything in this dumb sport.

Mitch Goldich [1:46 p.m]: Poor Matt Cain. He was so good. (Although, actually, very rich Matt Cain.)

Jon Tayler [1:44 p.m.]: DID YOU KNOW: Victor Martinez, who just homered off Matt Cain, was present for the signing of the Declaration of Independence

Mitch Goldich [1:43 p.m.]: If we had started this at 11 a.m. I would have predicted Daniel Murphy gets 3 hits and 4 RBIs against the Mets. And, oh, well look, here we are.​

Jon Tayler [1:36 p.m.]: After the game, Murph is going to go up to each Mets fan leaving Nationals Park and kick them in the shins, too.

Daniel Murphy has 33 RBI in 31 career games against the Mets. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) July 4, 2017

Mitch Goldich [1:34 p.m.]: Who has the most patriotic name of anyone playing today? Looking at Mets-Nats first, Michael Taylor is the only one who shares a surname with a president, but Tyson and Betsy Ross is a good sleeper pick.