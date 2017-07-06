These are the five best contracts in baseball

The Chicago Cubs are recalling outfielder Kyle Schwarber from Triple-A Iowa on Thursday, reports ESPN.com's Jesse Rogers.

In a corresponding move, the team will place pitcher John Lackey on the 10-day disabled list with plantar faciitis in his right foot.

Schwarber, 24, was hitting .171 with 12 home runs and 28 RBI in 64 games went he was sent down June 22. That .171 batting average, at the time, was the lowest in the majors among qualified hitters.

During his two week stint in the minors, Schwarber hit .343 with four home runs in 11 games.

Schwarber had also struck out 75 times and has a .295 on-base percentage this season for Chicago, who were 37–34 and 1.5 games out of first place in the NL Central at the time of his demotion.

Chicago will enter Thursday's game against the Brewers with a 42–42 record, 3.5 games behind Milwaukee for the division lead.