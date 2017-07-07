MLB

Reserves

SS Andrelton Simmons, Angels

Season Stats .286/.337/.432 (108 OPS+), 9 HR, 38 RBI, 3.7 WAR

C Gary Sanchez, Yankees

Season Stats: .289/.376/.517 (132 OPS+), 13 HR, 40 RBI, 2.0 WAR

OF Mike Trout, Angels

Season Stats: .337/.461/.742 (220 OPS+), 16 HR, 36 RBI, 3.4 WAR

OF George Springer, Astros

Season Stats: .298/.372/.588 (160 OPS+), 25 HR, 55 RBI, 3.6 WAR

1B Justin Smoak, Blue Jays

Season Stats: .299/.364/.587 (145 OPS+), 23 HR, 55 RBI, 2.5 WAR

1B/3B/DH Miguel Sano, Twins

Season Stats: .277/.370/.540 (139 OPS+), 20 HR, 61 RBI, 1.8 WAR

Simmons has long been known as the game’s best defensive shortstop, but he’s been an essential part of keeping the Angels in the playoff hunt while Trout has remained out with an injury. It’s time he earned recognition as not just an all-field, no-hit player. Springer is the most glaring omission from the starting lineup, as he joins teammates Altuve and Springer as three of the top five leaders in AL WAR this season. To try and contextualize how amazing Trout is, understand that for all the praise the public has heaped on Judge, Trout was outpacing him in most categories before his injury. Sano has struggled recently, but his power is one of the reasons the Twins are one of the season’s great surprises after losing 103 games in 2016. Smoak is having a career year and was barely edged by Morrison for my team, but won the fan vote and will start the actual game.

