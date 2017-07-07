MLB

CF - Charlie Blackmon, Rockies

Season Stats: .311/.365/.571 (126 OPS+), 18 HR, 59 RBI, 2.1 WAR

There's nothing wrong with the voters' choice here, but it's worth noting that this is a comparatively weak position in the NL right now due to the 2017 struggles of Dexter Fowler and Odubel Herrera, Trea Turner's move back to the infield, and Ender Inciarte's superficial offense (a 99 OPS+ despite a .305 batting average). Blackmon's offensive numbers get a boost from Colorado, while his defensive numbers (-7 DRS, -5 UZR) suggest he's stretched in centerfield. Still, he's the league leader at the position in WAR both this season and since the start of 2016 (even including Ozuna). 

