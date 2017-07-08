MLB

Watch: Clint Frazier hits walk-off home run to cap Yankees comeback vs. Brewers

0:56 | MLB
MLB may have entered a Home Run Renaissance
Chris Chavez
2 hours ago

New York Yankees rookie Clint Frazier hit his first home run at Yankee Stadium and delivered a victory with a three-run blast in the bottom of the ninth inning to defeat the Milwaukee Brewers 5–3.

Luis Severino started the game and went seven innings and struck out 10 batters. His lone mistake of the night was a three-run home run in the first inning to Domingo Santana.

The Yankees were being shut out through the first five innings until Clint Frazier hit a triple to score Chase Headley and Jacoby Ellsbury.

Dellin Betances and Aroldis Chapman each pitched one scoreless inning out of the bullpen.

In the bottom of the ninth, Frazier homered off Corey Knebel on a line drive to left field to score Didi Gregorius and Jacoby Ellsbury.

Watch Frazier's home run below:

The Yankees improved to 45–40 and remain four games behind the Boston Red Sox for first place in the American League East.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters