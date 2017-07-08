New York Yankees rookie Clint Frazier hit his first home run at Yankee Stadium and delivered a victory with a three-run blast in the bottom of the ninth inning to defeat the Milwaukee Brewers 5–3.

Luis Severino started the game and went seven innings and struck out 10 batters. His lone mistake of the night was a three-run home run in the first inning to Domingo Santana.

The Yankees were being shut out through the first five innings until Clint Frazier hit a triple to score Chase Headley and Jacoby Ellsbury.

Dellin Betances and Aroldis Chapman each pitched one scoreless inning out of the bullpen.

In the bottom of the ninth, Frazier homered off Corey Knebel on a line drive to left field to score Didi Gregorius and Jacoby Ellsbury.

The Yankees improved to 45–40 and remain four games behind the Boston Red Sox for first place in the American League East.