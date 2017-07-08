MLB

Dale! Pitbull to perform at MLB Home Run Derby

0:56 | MLB
MLB may have entered a Home Run Renaissance
Chris Chavez
an hour ago

Dale!

Pitbull will perform during the pregame ceremonies for the 2017 MLB Home Run Derby on Monday night at Marlins Park, the league announced.

Miami's DJ Irie will also perform in the festivities.

Pitbull previously performed at the 2013 Home Run Derby at Citi Field.

The derby will include reigning champion and Marlins star Giancarlo Stanton as well as New York Yankees rookie sensation Aaron Judge.

Judge currently leads the majors with 30 home runs.

