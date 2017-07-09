MLB

Rockies' Kyle Freeland tossing no-hitter vs. White Sox at Coors Field

Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Kyle Freeland is throwing a no-hitter through seven inning against the Chicago White Sox at Coors Field.

Freeland entered Sunday afternoon's game with a 8–7 record and 3.86 ERA with 62 strikeouts.

Ubaldo Jimenez is the only Rockies pitcher to throw a no-hitter when he accomplished the feat on April 17, 2010 against the Atlanta Braves at Turner Field.

The only previous no-hitter thrown at Coors Field was by Hideo Nomo of the Los Angeles Dodgers on September 17, 1996. More than 50,000 people were in attendance for Nomo's no-hitter.

