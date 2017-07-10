Mike Trout set to return to Angels' lineup Friday

These are the five best contracts in baseball

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout will return to the team's lineup after the All-Star break.

Trout has not played since May 28, after he tore a ligament in his thumb sliding headfirst into second base. He has missed the last 39 games, with Los Angeles posting a record 19–20 in his absence.

"I feel great," Trout said. "I had my thumb in a splint when I first took batting practice, but I took that off a couple of days ago and there have been no problems."

The Angels are 45–47 and return from the All-Star break at home Friday against the Tampa Bay Rays. They are 16.5 games behind the first–place Houston Astros in the AL West.

Trout was batting .337 with 16 homers, 36 RBIs and 1.203 OPS in 47 games before he was injured.

Trout had a triple and three walks on Sunday in his last appearance with Inland Empire, the Angels' Class A Advanced affiliate.

The two–time American League MVP was selected to start in the All-Star Game in Miami on Tuesday but will not play in the game.