The 2017 MLB Home Run Derby will be held on the first day of All-Star Game festivities on Monday, July 10 at 8 p.m. ET at Marlins Park.

The American League will be represented by Twins third baseman Miguel Sano, Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez, Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge and Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas. The National League will be represented by Marlins outfielder and reigning champion Giancarlo Stanton, Dodgers rookie Cody Bellinger, Marlins first baseman Justin Bour and Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon.

International pop star Pitbull will be performing before the home run derby.

Here's how to watch the derby:

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream: Watch ESPN