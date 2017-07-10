MLB

How to watch the 2017 MLB Home Run Derby online: Live stream, rosters, TV channel info

0:56 | MLB
MLB may have entered a Home Run Renaissance
Chris Chavez
an hour ago

The 2017 MLB Home Run Derby will be held on the first day of All-Star Game festivities on Monday, July 10 at 8 p.m. ET at Marlins Park.

The American League will be represented by Twins third baseman Miguel Sano, Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez, Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge and Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas. The National League will be represented by Marlins outfielder and reigning champion Giancarlo Stanton, Dodgers rookie Cody Bellinger, Marlins first baseman Justin Bour and Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon.

International pop star Pitbull will be performing before the home run derby. 

Here's how to watch the derby:

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream: Watch ESPN

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters