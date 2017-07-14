Red Sox designate Pablo Sandoval for assignment

These are the five best contracts in baseball

The Boston Red Sox designated third baseman Pablo Sandoval for assignment, the team announced Friday.

Sandoval was hitting .212 with four home runs and 12 RBI in 32 games this season missing time with a knee injury.

He has been on the disabled list and has not played since June 19 as he is dealing with an ear infection.

Sandoval, 30, signed a five-year, $95 million contract with Boston following the 2014 season and was making $17 million in base salary this season.

The Red Sox signed Sandoval after he spent the first seven seasons of his major league career with the San Francisco Giants helping the team win three World Series championships, including in 2012, where he was named the World Series MVP.