(39–49, 9.5 games back in NL Central, 11.5 games back in Wild Card): How does the last place team in the division have the second-best grade? The first half has gone as well as the Reds could have expected. Joey Votto is putting up MVP numbers. Zack Cozart justifiably started the All-Star Game after hitting .316/.394/.547. Adam Duvall and Scott Schebler are mashing, and Scooter Gennett somehow has a .403 wOBA, ninth-highest in the league. Raisel Iglesias has quickly turned into one of the most lethal closers in all of baseball, striking out 32.1% of the batters he has faced. The rotation has been a disaster, but it was supposed to be. And hey, Scott Feldman has pitched well enough to be a low-level trade piece over the next two weeks. The Reds have been as fun and encouraging as a 39–49 team can be, which is why they earned their B-. —Michael Beller