San Diego Padres: C

(38–50, 22 games back in NL West, 12.5 games back in Wild Card): Relative to rock-bottom expectations entering the year, everything about the Padres’ latest rebuilding season has been average. Left-handed reliever Brad Hand was deservedly the team’s only All-Star, and perhaps its best trade chip. He’s been a pleasant surprise, holding lefties to a .192 average and right-handers to a .207 clip. Wil Meyers has played slightly below the bar he set last year, which earned him a six-year, $83 million contract extension. He’s slashing .255/.331/.466 with 16 homers and 42 RBI. Everything appears status quo in San Diego: It’s going to get worse before it gets better. —Connor Grossman