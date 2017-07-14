MLB

San Francisco Giants: F

(34–56, 27 games back in NL West, 17.5 games back in Wild Card): Failure is the only way to characterize the Giants season. The team has to be equal parts stunned and embarrassed by holding the second-worst record in baseball at the All-Star Break. Madison Bumgarner’s dirt biking incident isn’t nearly the crux of this team’s issues. The starting rotation has been far more fallible than anyone could have imagined, with Johnny Cueto, Jeff Samardzija, Matt Moore and Matt Cain regressing in various forms. The team needs to completely revamp its outfield, by far the worst in the majors defensively and offensively unreliable under the veteran watch of Denard Span and Hunter Pence. San Francisco has plenty of fixes to address should it hope to contend in 2018. —Connor Grossman

