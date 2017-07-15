During Friday night's broadcast of the Minnesota Twins and Houston Astros game, former Twins great Torii Hunter told the story of how he was playing in New Britain, Connecticut in 1997 and played catch with a little boy in the stands.

That little boy grew up and is now one of the stars of the Houston Astros.

Hunter was introduced to George Springer by former Astros manager Bo Porter. Springer introduced himself to Hunter as the kid from the stands in New Britain.

Listen to Torii Hunter tell the story:

Springer was actually drafted by the Twins as a high schooler from Avon Old Farms School in Connecticut before he elected to attend UConn and then was drafted by the Astros.