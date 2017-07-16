MLB

Nationals acquire Sean Doolittle, Ryan Madson from Athletics for Blake Treinen and prospects

The Washington Nationals have acquired relievers Sean Doolittle and Ryan Madson from the Oakland Athletics in exchange for pitcher Blake Treinen and two prospects, the team announced.

The trade was first reported by to FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal.

The Nationals bullpen needs assistance as the team has blown 14 saves on the season. Madson has a 2.06 ERA with one save and 39 strikeouts in 40 games this season. Doolittle has pitched in 23 games and has a 3.38 ERA with three saves and 31 strikeouts.

Madson is owed the rest of his $7.5 million for this year and is expected to make $7.5 million next year. The Nationals will have Doolittle under team control through 2020 with a $4.35 million salary for next year and then $6 million options in 2019 and 2020.

Infielder Sheldon Neuse and left-handed pitcher Jesus Luzardo are expected to be the Oakland prospects in the deal, according to Rosenthal.

Despite the bullpen woes, the Nationals sit atop the National League East with a 54–36 record.

