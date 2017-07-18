MLB

The Dodgers are selling the naming rights to Dodger Stadium's field for $12 million

Jon Tayler
39 minutes ago

Got a cool $12 million lying around? Then have I got an offer for you: the field naming rights to Dodger Stadium. Via Sports Business Daily:

Now, America’s third-oldest MLB venue is looking to defy MLB’s legacy as the most traditional sport even more aggressively by selling naming rights to the field in Chavez Ravine, home to the Los Angeles Dodgers since 1962. Numerous industry sources tell us that Dodger Stadium’s field—thus, it would be X Corp. Field at Dodger Stadium—has been on the market since early spring with an asking price of $12 million per season.

Keep in mind: These are not the rights to rename Dodger Stadium; this is just for the field. So, in other words, if you were an enterprising rich Giants fan and wanted to pony up $12 million a year for the amusement of watching the Dodgers play on "Madison Bumgarner Is God" Field at Dodger Stadium, then now's the time to pull off your very expensive prank.

There's no word on when the team expects to have a new name attached to the grass and dirt under its players' feet, but hopefully whoever buys the rights will just decide to call it Vin Scully Field or Jackie Robinson Field, and that will be that.

