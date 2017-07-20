MLB

Report: Marlins Trade David Phelps to Mariners

The Miami Marlins traded reliever David Phelps to the Seattle Mariners in exchange for four prospects, reports Jeff Passan of Yahoo! Sports.

Miami will receive outfielder Brayan Hernandez and pitchers Brandon Miller, Pablo Lopez, Lucas Schiraldi in the deal. 

Phelps, 30, has made 44 appearances this season for the Marlins.

He has a 3.45 ERA and 1.34 WHIP plus 51 strikeouts in 47 innings this season for Miami, who enter today with a 42–51 record and just lost two of three games to the Philadelphia Phillies, who have the worst record in the National League.

Seattle (48–48) sits just 1.5 games out of the second wild-card spot in the AL.

