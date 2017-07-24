Report: Clayton Kershaw to Miss Four to Six Weeks with Back Injury

An MRI on Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw’s injured back revealed a strain, not a herniated disk, manager Dave Roberts told reporters Monday.

Roberts said Kershaw, who was placed on the 10-day disabled list, is considered day-to-day. Fox Sports’ Ken Rosenthal reported earlier Monday that the Dodgers’ initial estimate was that Kershaw would be out for four to six weeks.

Roberts also said that it is “a safe bet” to say Kershaw will return this season.

Kershaw left Sunday’s start after just two innings, his shortest start since May 17, 2014. The injury led to increased speculation that the Dodgers would acquire one of the top starting pitchers on the trade market, such as Sonny Gray or Yu Darvish. Roberts said Monday that the team would be improved with Darvish but that the decision is ultimately up to the front office.