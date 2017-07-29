MLB

Watch: Mariners’ Mitch Haniger Hit in Face by Fastball from Mets’ Jacob deGrom

19 minutes ago

Mariners outfielder Mitch Haniger left Saturday’s game in the second inning after being hit in the face by a fastball from Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom.

The team called his injury a mouth contusion, and said he was fully alert and undergoing testing.

The scene, however, was ugly, and a another reminder of the dangerous aspects of baseball. The pitch was clocked at 95 miles per hour.

Haniger, 26, started the season hot but is currently hitting .255 with seven home runs. He was replaced by Guillermo Heredia.

