Watch: Mariners’ Mitch Haniger Hit in Face by Fastball from Mets’ Jacob deGrom
Mariners outfielder Mitch Haniger left Saturday’s game in the second inning after being hit in the face by a fastball from Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom.
The team called his injury a mouth contusion, and said he was fully alert and undergoing testing.
The scene, however, was ugly, and a another reminder of the dangerous aspects of baseball. The pitch was clocked at 95 miles per hour.
Mitch Haniger takes a ball to the nose!! Hope he recovers. OUCH! pic.twitter.com/uW9Qt9HY8s— Gametime Blitz (@GametimeBlitz) July 29, 2017
Haniger, 26, started the season hot but is currently hitting .255 with seven home runs. He was replaced by Guillermo Heredia.