Mariners outfielder Mitch Haniger left Saturday’s game in the second inning after being hit in the face by a fastball from Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom.

The team called his injury a mouth contusion, and said he was fully alert and undergoing testing.

The scene, however, was ugly, and a another reminder of the dangerous aspects of baseball. The pitch was clocked at 95 miles per hour.

Mitch Haniger takes a ball to the nose!! Hope he recovers. OUCH! pic.twitter.com/uW9Qt9HY8s — Gametime Blitz (@GametimeBlitz) July 29, 2017

Haniger, 26, started the season hot but is currently hitting .255 with seven home runs. He was replaced by Guillermo Heredia.