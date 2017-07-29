The second half of the MLB season is underway and rumors are flying about deals that could be made days before Monday's non-waiver trade deadline.

So far, the White Sox appear to be the biggest sellers so far trading Jose Quintana to the Cubs and dealing Todd Frazier, David Robertson and Tommy Kahnle to Yankees. The Rays have been active buyers, making deals for first baseman Lucas Duda and relievers Dan Jennings and Steve Chisek.

Check out the latest news and rumors from around the league.

Trades

• The Rays have been active buyers ahead of the deadline. After dealing for Lucas Duda and Dan Jennings on Thursday, Tampa acquired reliever Steve Chisek from the Mariners in exchange for swingman Erasmo Ramirez.

• The Orioles acquired starting pitcher Jeremy Hellickson from the Phillies. (Jon Heyman, FanRag Sports).

• The Mets acquired reliever AJ Ramos from the Marlins in exchange for two prospects. (Ken Rosenthal, Fox Sports).

• The Nationals acquired left fielder Howie Kendrick from the Phillies in exchange for left-handed pitching prospect McKenzie Mills (Ken Rosenthal, Fox Sports).

Rumors

• The Nationals are looking to bolster their bullpen, which has struggled this season. Washington has its eyes on three relievers: the Orioles' Zach Britton, the Tigers' Justin Wilson and the Padres' Brad Hand. (Jon Heyman, FanRag Sports)

• The Marlins are reportedly "extremely open" to moving Dee Gordon, but there hasn't been much traction. (Jerry Crasnick, ESPN).

There's some interest in Marlins starter Dan Straily, with the Brewers, Rockies and Royals among the intrigued parties. (Clark Spencer, Miami Herald).

• After speculation that Braves starting pitcher Julio Teheran would be moved, it appears he'll stay put in Atlanta. (Jon Heyman, FanRag Sports)

• The Yankees are still believed to be front-runners for A's right-hander Sonny Gray, but the Yankees have balked at the A's asking price (Jerry Crasnick, ESPN). New York is also exploring trading for Yu Darvish and Jaime Garcia (Jon Heyman, FanRag Sports).

• The Texas Rangers telling teams they will deal pitcher Yu Darvish. (Ken Rosenthal, Fox Sports)

• The Brewers have shown interest in Mets veteran outfielder Curtis Granderson, but talks have not advanced. Ken Rosenthal, Fox Sports)

• The Cleveland Indians have reached out to the Detroit Tigers about closer Justin Wilson. (Jerry Crasnick, ESPN.com)

• The Nationals have scouted Cardinals outfielder Tommy Pham and reliever Trevor Rosenthal. (Jon Morosi, MLB.com)

• The Tampa Bay Rays are "open to offers" on second baseman Brad Miller and shortstop Tim Beckham. (Jerry Crasnick, ESPN.com)