MLB Rumors: Yankees Get Garcia From Twins, Still Trying to Acquire Sonny Gray

Mets Trade Lucas Duda to Rays
Khadrice Rollins
an hour ago

The second half of the MLB season is underway and rumors are flying about deals that could be made days before Monday's non-waiver trade deadline.

So far, the White Sox appear to be the biggest sellers so far trading Jose Quintana to the Cubs and dealing Todd Frazier, David Robertson and Tommy Kahnle to Yankees. The Rays have been active buyers, making deals for first baseman Lucas Duda and relievers Dan Jennings and Steve Chisek.

Check out the latest news and rumors from around the league.

Trades

• The Yankees acquired left-handed pitcher Jaime Garcia and cash considerations from the Twins in exchange for left-handed pitcher Dietrich Enns and right-handed pitcher Zack Littell. (Official)

• The Orioles acquired starting pitcher Jeremy Hellickson from the Phillies. (Jon Heyman, FanRag Sports).

• The Nationals acquired left fielder Howie Kendrick from the Phillies in exchange for left-handed pitching prospect McKenzie Mills (Ken Rosenthal, Fox Sports). 

Rumors

• A source familiar with the trade talks between the Yankees and Athletics thinks Sonny Gray will be traded to New York. (Buster Olney, ESPN)

• The Yankees have been in hot pursuit of Sonny Gray over the last 48 hours, and Oakland may be softening its asking price. Gray will not start for Oakland on Sunday as scheduled, and is penciled in for Monday. (Jon Heyman, FanRag Sports)

• The Nationals are looking to bolster their bullpen, which has struggled this season. Washington has its eyes on three relievers: the Orioles' Zach Britton, the Tigers' Justin Wilson and the Padres' Brad Hand. (Jon Heyman, FanRag Sports)

• The Marlins are reportedly "extremely open" to moving Dee Gordon, but there hasn't been much traction. (Jerry Crasnick, ESPN).

• The Texas Rangers telling teams they will deal pitcher Yu Darvish. (Ken Rosenthal, Fox Sports)

