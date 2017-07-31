These are the five best contracts in baseball

The second half of the MLB season is underway and rumors are flying about deals that could be made days before today's non-waiver trade deadline.

So far, the White Sox appear to be the biggest sellers so far trading Jose Quintana to the Cubs and dealing Todd Frazier, David Robertson and Tommy Kahnle to Yankees.

The Rays have been active buyers, making deals for first baseman Lucas Duda and relievers Dan Jennings and Steve Chisek.

Check out the latest news and rumors from around the league.

Trades and Rumors

• The Tigers trade pitcher Justin Wilson and catcher Alex Avila to the Chicago Cubs for prospects.

• The Royals acquired left fielder Melky Cabrera and cash considerations from the White Sox in exchange for right-handed pitcher A.J. Puckett and left-handed pitcher Andre Davis. (Official)

• The Yankees acquired left-handed pitcher Jaime Garcia and cash considerations from the Twins in exchange for left-handed pitcher Dietrich Enns and right-handed pitcher Zack Littell. (Official)

• The Diamondbacks are "unlikely" to pursue any trades before the deadline and is content with its current middle-infield depth. (Ken Rosenthal, Fox Sports)

• The Brewers are interested in Mets outfielder Curtis Granderson and The Indians are seeking a bench bat, with Asdrubal Cabrera's name being mentioned. (Mark Feinsand, MLB.com)

• The Boston Red Sox have focused their efforts on adding New York Mets reliever Addison Reed. The deal is not close to being done. (Ken Rosenthal, Fox Sports)