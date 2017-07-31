MLB

MLB Trade Rumors: Tigers Trade Justin Wilson, Alex Avila to Cubs

1:28 | MLB
These are the five best contracts in baseball
Scooby Axson
an hour ago

The second half of the MLB season is underway and rumors are flying about deals that could be made days before today's non-waiver trade deadline.

So far, the White Sox appear to be the biggest sellers so far trading Jose Quintana to the Cubs and dealing Todd Frazier, David Robertson and Tommy Kahnle to Yankees.

The Rays have been active buyers, making deals for first baseman Lucas Duda and relievers Dan Jennings and Steve Chisek.

Check out the latest news and rumors from around the league.

Trades and Rumors

• The Tigers trade pitcher Justin Wilson and catcher Alex Avila to the Chicago Cubs for prospects.

• The Royals acquired left fielder Melky Cabrera and cash considerations from the White Sox in exchange for right-handed pitcher A.J. Puckett and left-handed pitcher Andre Davis. (Official)

• The Yankees acquired left-handed pitcher Jaime Garcia and cash considerations from the Twins in exchange for left-handed pitcher Dietrich Enns and right-handed pitcher Zack Littell. (Official)

• The Diamondbacks are "unlikely" to pursue any trades before the deadline and is content with its current middle-infield depth. (Ken Rosenthal, Fox Sports)

• The Brewers are interested in Mets outfielder Curtis Granderson and The Indians are seeking a bench bat, with Asdrubal Cabrera's name being mentioned. (Mark Feinsand, MLB.com)

• The Boston Red Sox have focused their efforts on adding New York Mets reliever Addison Reed. The deal is not close to being done. (Ken Rosenthal, Fox Sports)

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters