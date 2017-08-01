MLB

Giants Pitcher Johnny Cueto Leaves Rehab Start with Forearm Tightness

1:28 | MLB
These are the five best contracts in baseball
Scooby Axson
an hour ago

San Francisco Giants pitcher Johnny Cueto left his rehab start on Monday after throwing just 34 pitches and will be reevaluated after experiencing tightness in his forearm.

Cueto left his rehab start Monday with Class A San Jose in the third inning, allowing two hits and striking out four.

Cueto is on the 10-day disabled list with blisters on three of his fingers and has also dealt with an ear infection earlier this season.

MLB
Yankees, Dodgers win big on Deadline Day, making dream World Series matchup a real possibility

"It looked like he was throwing the ball well. … He felt something in the forearm," Giants manager Bruce Bochy said. "That's why he was shut down."

Cueto is 6–7 with a 4.59 ERA and 103 strikeouts this season for San Francisco (40-67), who have the worst record in the National League.

The 31-year-old Cueto signed a six-year $130 million contract with the Giants in 2015 and is owed at least $84 million through the 2021 season.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters