These are the five best contracts in baseball

San Francisco Giants pitcher Johnny Cueto left his rehab start on Monday after throwing just 34 pitches and will be reevaluated after experiencing tightness in his forearm.

Cueto left his rehab start Monday with Class A San Jose in the third inning, allowing two hits and striking out four.

Cueto is on the 10-day disabled list with blisters on three of his fingers and has also dealt with an ear infection earlier this season.

"It looked like he was throwing the ball well. … He felt something in the forearm," Giants manager Bruce Bochy said. "That's why he was shut down."

Cueto is 6–7 with a 4.59 ERA and 103 strikeouts this season for San Francisco (40-67), who have the worst record in the National League.

The 31-year-old Cueto signed a six-year $130 million contract with the Giants in 2015 and is owed at least $84 million through the 2021 season.