Indians Place Andrew Miller on DL; Josh Tomlin Out 6 Weeks

The Cleveland Indians pitching staff suffered a major blow with injuries to All–Star reliever Andrew Miller and starter Josh Tomlin.

The Indians placed Miller on the 10-day disabled list with right knee patella tendonitis, a move that is retroactive to Aug. 2.

"I've felt like it explains some lack of crispness," Miller said. "I think that we're in a place right now where it seems like as soon as I pitch again, I go through something that sets it off again, and we get back to square one. So the idea is, with a little bit of time, we can get ahead of it and get it out and it won't come back."

Miller is 4–3 with a 1.67 ERA with 78 strikeouts and 15 walks in 54 innings, limiting opposing batters to a .141 batting average.

Tomlin will miss the next six weeks after an MRI exam confirmed a mild-to-moderate left hamstring tendon strain.

Tomlin is 7–9 with a 5.38 ERA in 20 starts in 2017.

Cleveland (57–48) have lost three games in a row, but still have a 2 1/2 game lead in the AL Central over the Kansas City Royals.

