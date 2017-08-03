Record: 57–49, .538

Standings: 2.5 ahead in NL Central

Playoff Odds: 87.3%

Having added Jose Quintana, Justin Wilson and Alex Avila to the mix in recent weeks, the defending champions have filled their biggest areas of need. They also have some starting pitching depth, in that the farmed-out Eddie Butler (3.95 ERA/4.66 fIP) has outpitched John Lackey (4.87 ERA/5.61 FIP). They don’t need an impact move in August, but in the spirit of never having too much pitching, Richard—who rejuvenated his career in the Cubs’ bullpen in 2015–16 but is currently scuffling as a starter in San Diego—could provide some insurance in the bullpen.